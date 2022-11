Carlyle trailed by 10 at halftime and four after three quarters but rallied for a 36-32 win over Greenville Monday.

The Indians were effective from the free throw line making 14 of 27. Matthew Guthrie led the way for Carlyle with 13 points and Hayden Huels added 12. Landen Moss led the way for Greenville with 18 points.

Carlyle (1-1) plays at home against Woodlawn on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Greenville (1-1) hosts Hillsboro, Illinois on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.