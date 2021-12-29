 Skip to main content
Recap: Carlyle downs Jerseyville
Recap: Carlyle downs Jerseyville

Carlyle downed Jerseyville 53-45 Wednesday at Pinckneyville.

The Indians shot 70% (14 of 20) from the field, while Jerseyville was 13 of 27 (48%). Hayden Hoffmann was the leading scorer for Carlyle with 22 points and Wyatt Nothaus added 11. Tanner Brunaugh led the way for Jerseyville with 17 points.

Carlyle (8-6) visits Steeleville at 5 p.m today. Jerseyville (6-4) goes on the road to play Benton, Illinois at 5 p.m today.

