Recap: Carlyle downs Jerseyville

Carlyle downed Jerseyville 53-45 Wednesday at Pinckneyville.
The Indians shot 70% (14 of 20) from the field, while Jerseyville was 13 of 27 (48%). Hayden Hoffmann was the leading scorer for Carlyle with 22 points and Wyatt Nothaus added 11. Tanner Brunaugh led the way for Jerseyville with 17 points.
Carlyle (8-6) visits Steeleville at 5 p.m today. Jerseyville (6-4) goes on the road to play Benton, Illinois at 5 p.m today.
