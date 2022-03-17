Recap: CBC beats Chaminade

Robert Martin had a game-high 29 points to lead CBC to a 70-52 win over visiting Chaminade Thursday.
The Cadets made 25 of 33 free throws while the Red Devils connected on 12 of 14 for the game. Also finishing in double figures for CBC were Larry Hughes Jr. (13) and John Bol (12). Nate Straughter led the way for Chaminade with 24 points and BJ Ward added 11. The leading rebounder for CBC was John Bol (8).
CBC (25-6) will host Nixa on Friday at 4 p.m. Chaminade (23-8) plays at home against Staley on Friday at noon.