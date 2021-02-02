Recap: CBC breezes by De Smet

CBC breezed by De Smet 60-41 Tuesday at De Smet.
Robert Martin led CBC with 20 points, while Larry Hughes Jr. finished with 12 and Chevalier Brenson added 11. Brian Taylor led the way for De Smet with 15 points. The leading rebounder for De Smet was Sekou Gassama (15)
CBC (11-2) goes on the road to play SLUH on Friday at 6:30 p.m. De Smet (10-6) plays at Vianney on Friday at 6:15 p.m.
