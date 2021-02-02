 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: CBC breezes by De Smet
0 comments

Recap: CBC breezes by De Smet

  • 0

CBC breezed by De Smet 60-41 Tuesday at De Smet.

Robert Martin led CBC with 20 points, while Larry Hughes Jr. finished with 12 and Chevalier Brenson added 11. Brian Taylor led the way for De Smet with 15 points. The leading rebounder for De Smet was Sekou Gassama (15)

CBC (11-2) goes on the road to play SLUH on Friday at 6:30 p.m. De Smet (10-6) plays at Vianney on Friday at 6:15 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports