Recap: CBC defeats Chicago Kenwood

John Bol had 14 points and 17 rebounds to propel CBC past Chicago Kenwood 73-69 Saturday at Highland.
The Cadets made 24 of 35 free throws while Chicago Kenwood connected on six of 11 for the game. Also finishing in double figures for CBC were Robert Martin (26) and Larry Hughes Jr. (20). The leading scorers for Chicago Kenwood were Darrin Ames (18), Trey Pettigrew (17), Darius Robinson (17) and Davius Loury (11). The leading rebounders for Chicago Kenwood were Davius Loury (9) and Trey Pettigrew (9).
CBC (8-4) goes on the road to play Chaminade on Friday at 6 p.m.
