Recap: CBC downs Confluence
Recap: CBC downs Confluence

CBC downed visiting Confluence 73-66 Friday.

Larry Hughes Jr. led CBC with 20 points, while Robert Martin finished with 17 and Chevalier Brenson added 15.

CBC (4-0) will host St. Louis Christian on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Confluence (6-3) goes on the road to play Westminster on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

