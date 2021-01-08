Recap: CBC downs Confluence
- StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
CREVE COEUR — De Smet boys basketball coach Kent Williams had his hands cupped in timeout formation.
Head coaches both miss chance to face off, but assistant Bill Sodemann fills in to lead Eagles' victory.
As of Thursday, Pattonville and Normandy were the only two public school districts in North County that have played basketball this winter.
CREVE COEUR — Even though they were up by five points, Damien Mayo Jr. said no one in the Chaminade locker room was happy about the halftime lead.
Cary Lewis did it twice before, but this time it’s different.
CHESTERFIELD — Luke Wright knew his team's struggling offense needed a spark.
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/6/2021Large schoolsLast Week1. CBC (3-0)12. Chaminade (4-1)23. Francis Howell (7-3)54. Pattonville (4-0)N…
St. Louis University High junior Luke Johnston wanted the basketball and knew what to do with it when he got it.
TOWN AND COUNTRY — Chevalier Brenson has a lot on his mind these days.
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/6/2021Large schoolsLast Week1. CBC (3-0)12. Chaminade (4-1)23. Francis Howell (7-3)54. Pattonville (4-0)N…