Recap: CBC downs De Smet

CBC downed visiting De Smet 70-63 Friday.
Brian Taylor led De Smet with 15 points, while Jeremiah Walker finished with 14 and Thomas Redmond added 11.
CBC (16-7) plays at Vianney on Thursday at 7 p.m. De Smet (20-6) hosts SLUH on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
