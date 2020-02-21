Recap: CBC downs De Smet
Recap: CBC downs De Smet

CBC downed visiting De Smet 70-63 Friday.

Brian Taylor led De Smet with 15 points, while Jeremiah Walker finished with 14 and Thomas Redmond added 11.

CBC (16-7) plays at Vianney on Thursday at 7 p.m. De Smet (20-6) hosts SLUH on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

