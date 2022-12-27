 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: CBC topples Mascoutah

  • 0

CBC toppled visiting Mascoutah 66-51 Tuesday.

CBC (7-4) plays at home against Wesclin on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Mascoutah (9-4) will host Metro-East Lutheran on Wednesday at noon.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News