Recap: CBC tops John Burroughs

CBC topped John Burroughs 66-56 Friday at Webster Groves.

The Cadets shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of 10 shots. John Burroughs hit three of 14 3-pointers. Terron Garrett was the leading scorer for CBC with 21 points and Nassir Binion added 14. Trevor Reed led the way for John Burroughs with 19 points and Ramzi Salem added 17. The leading rebounder for John Burroughs was Tristan Reed (8)

CBC (3-1) hosts Whitfield on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. John Burroughs (3-3) travels to Webster Groves on Saturday at 3 p.m.

