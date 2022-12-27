 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: CBC triumphs over Metro-East Lutheran

CBC triumphed over Metro-East Lutheran 66-28 Tuesday at Mater Dei.

CBC (6-4) hosts Mascoutah at 4 p.m today. Metro-East Lutheran (0-5) goes on the road to play Wesclin at 9:30 p.m today.

