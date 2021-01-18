Recap: CBC triumphs over O'Fallon Christian

CBC cruised to a 82-51 win over visiting O'Fallon Christian Monday.
RJ Horry led O'Fallon Christian with 15 points, while Roddy Alexander finished with 14 and Kalin Black added 10.
CBC (6-1) hosts Hazelwood Central on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. O'Fallon Christian (8-5) plays at home against St. Charles West on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
