Recap: CBC triumphs over O'Fallon Christian
Recap: CBC triumphs over O'Fallon Christian

CBC cruised to a 82-51 win over visiting O'Fallon Christian Monday.

RJ Horry led O'Fallon Christian with 15 points, while Roddy Alexander finished with 14 and Kalin Black added 10.

CBC (6-1) hosts Hazelwood Central on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. O'Fallon Christian (8-5) plays at home against St. Charles West on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

