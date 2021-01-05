Recap: CBC triumphs over St. Mary's

CBC triumphed over visiting St. Mary's 77-37 Tuesday.
-
Ronnell Johnson led the way for St. Mary's with 11 points.
CBC (3-0) will host Confluence on Friday at 6:30 p.m. St. Mary's (1-1) goes on the road to play Carnahan on Friday at 6 p.m.
