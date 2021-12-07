 Skip to main content
Recap: Centralia, Illinois defeats Jerseyville
Centralia, Illinois defeated Jerseyville 50-45 Tuesday at Jerseyville.

Jaxon Brunaugh led Jerseyville with 15 points and Ayden Kanallakan added 12.

Centralia, Illinois (6-0) will host Cahokia on Friday, December 17 at 7:30 p.m. Jerseyville (5-2) hosts Highland on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

