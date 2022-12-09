Recap: Centralia, Illinois downs Cahokia

The Orphans (boys), Annies (girls) were outstanding from the free throw line making 20 of 25 (80 percent). The Comanches made only three of six from the line. The leading scorers for Centralia, Illinois were Dustyn Collins (19), Cruz Harlan (17), Daryle Jones (13) and Titus Ashford (11). D'Kyren Kizer was the leading scorer for Cahokia with 18 points and Omario Gooden added 13.