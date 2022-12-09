 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Centralia, Illinois downs Cahokia

Centralia, Illinois downed Cahokia 69-61 Friday at Cahokia.

The Orphans (boys), Annies (girls) were outstanding from the free throw line making 20 of 25 (80 percent). The Comanches made only three of six from the line. The leading scorers for Centralia, Illinois were Dustyn Collins (19), Cruz Harlan (17), Daryle Jones (13) and Titus Ashford (11). D'Kyren Kizer was the leading scorer for Cahokia with 18 points and Omario Gooden added 13.

Centralia, Illinois (6-1) plays at home against Marion on Friday, December 16 at 6 p.m. Cahokia (1-6) travels to Nashville on Saturday at 3 p.m.

