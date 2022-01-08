 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Centralia, Illinois downs Columbia
0 comments

Recap: Centralia, Illinois downs Columbia

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Centralia, Illinois downed visiting Columbia 45-38 Saturday.

Kolby Wilmoth was the leading scorer for Centralia, Illinois with 17 points and Davin Tabor added 14. Sam Donald led the way for Columbia with 15 points and Glenn Powers added 10.

Centralia, Illinois (13-2) plays at home against Althoff on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Columbia (12-5) plays at Metro-East Lutheran on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tomorrow's college stars, today's athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News