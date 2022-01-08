Recap: Centralia, Illinois downs Columbia

Centralia, Illinois downed visiting Columbia 45-38 Saturday.
Kolby Wilmoth was the leading scorer for Centralia, Illinois with 17 points and Davin Tabor added 14. Sam Donald led the way for Columbia with 15 points and Glenn Powers added 10.
Centralia, Illinois (13-2) plays at home against Althoff on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Columbia (12-5) plays at Metro-East Lutheran on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
