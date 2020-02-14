Recap: Centralia, Illinois triumphs over Cahokia

Centralia, Illinois triumphed over Cahokia 79-43 Friday at Cahokia.
The Orphans (boys), Annies (girls) were outstanding from the free throw line making 20 of 23 (87 percent). The Comanches made only five of eight from the line. Koby Wilmoth led Centralia, Illinois with 18 points, while Preston Johannes finished with 16 and Tyree Westbrook added 14. Antwan Baker was the leading scorer for Cahokia with 17 points.
Centralia, Illinois (21-6) hosts Marion on Friday, February 21 at 7:15 p.m. Cahokia (1-23) visits Lift For Life on Wednesday at 7 p.m.