Recap: Centralia, Illinois triumphs over Jerseyville

The Orphans (boys), Annies (girls) shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on six of 13 shots. Jerseyville hit one of nine 3-pointers. Davin Tabor led Centralia, Illinois with 14 points, while Kolby Wilmoth finished with 14 and Jeremy Dalton added 12. Sam Lamer was the leading scorer for Jerseyville with 9 points.