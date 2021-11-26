Recap: Centralia, Illinois triumphs over Jerseyville

Centralia, Illinois triumphed over visiting Jerseyville 59-18 Friday.
The Orphans (boys), Annies (girls) shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on six of 13 shots. Jerseyville hit one of nine 3-pointers. Davin Tabor led Centralia, Illinois with 14 points, while Kolby Wilmoth finished with 14 and Jeremy Dalton added 12. Sam Lamer was the leading scorer for Jerseyville with 9 points.
Centralia, Illinois (3-0) hosts Gateway Legacy Christian on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Jerseyville (2-1) plays at Carbondale on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.