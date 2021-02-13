 Skip to main content
Recap: Chaminade beats Hazelwood Central
Chaminade beat visiting Hazelwood Central 73-55 Saturday.

Tarris Reed Jr. led Chaminade with 23 points, while Nilavan Daniels finished with 13 and Damien Mayo Jr. added 13.

Chaminade (16-1) plays at home against CBC on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Hazelwood Central (4-6) will host De Smet on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

