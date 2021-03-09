 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Chaminade beats Marquette
0 comments

Recap: Chaminade beats Marquette

  • 0

Tarris Reed Jr. had a game-high 32 points to lead Chaminade to a 57-40 win over visiting Marquette Tuesday.

Also finishing in double figures for Chaminade was Damien Mayo Jr. with 10 points.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports