 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: Chaminade beats Mascoutah

  • 0

Chaminade fell behind Mascoutah 62-51 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 75-58 win Saturday at O'Fallon.

The Red Devils shot 79% (26 of 33) from the field, while Mascoutah was 19 of 36 (53%). Walt Straughter led Chaminade with 21 points, while Nilavan Jotham Daniels finished with 16 and BJ Ward added 11. Jack Seibert led the way for Mascoutah with 21 points and Justin King added 13. The leading rebounder for Mascoutah was Jack Seibert (8)

Chaminade (13-4) will host St. Mary's on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Mascoutah (18-6) hosts Edwardsville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the area's top 3-point shooter and the rest of our Athletes of the Week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News