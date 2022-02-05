Recap: Chaminade beats Mascoutah

Chaminade fell behind Mascoutah 62-51 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 75-58 win Saturday at O'Fallon.

The Red Devils shot 79% (26 of 33) from the field, while Mascoutah was 19 of 36 (53%). Walt Straughter led Chaminade with 21 points, while Nilavan Jotham Daniels finished with 16 and BJ Ward added 11. Jack Seibert led the way for Mascoutah with 21 points and Justin King added 13. The leading rebounder for Mascoutah was Jack Seibert (8)