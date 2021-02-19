 Skip to main content
Recap: Chaminade downs CBC
Tarris Reed Jr. had a game-high 28 points to lead Chaminade to a 72-64 win over visiting CBC Friday.

Also finishing in double figures for Chaminade was Damien Mayo Jr. with 15 points.

Chaminade (17-1) visits Vianney on Thursday at 6:15 p.m.

