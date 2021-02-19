Recap: Chaminade downs CBC

Tarris Reed Jr. had a game-high 28 points to lead Chaminade to a 72-64 win over visiting CBC Friday.
-
St. Pius fills its gym for rivalry game days before playoff basketball begins
-
Boruff uses late magic to help Breese Central rally past Columbia
-
Pickett takes his chance, lifts Belleville East to OT win against Belleville West
-
Back at full strength, Webster Groves knocks off Francis Howell Central
-
Good sports colorful look in Triad's victory against Highland
Also finishing in double figures for Chaminade was Damien Mayo Jr. with 15 points.
Chaminade (17-1) visits Vianney on Thursday at 6:15 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.