Recap: Chaminade downs SLUH
Recap: Chaminade downs SLUH

Chaminade downed visiting SLUH 61-54 Friday.

Tarris Reed Jr. led Chaminade with 18 points, while Damien Mayo Jr. finished with 14 and Nate Straughter added 13.

Chaminade (15-1) plays at home against Hazelwood Central on Saturday at 1 p.m. SLUH (6-7) will host Soldan on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

