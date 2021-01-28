Recap: Chaminade topples Marquette

Chaminade toppled visiting Marquette 73-58 Thursday.
Damien Mayo Jr. led the way for Chaminade with 22 points and Tarris Reed Jr. added 22.
Chaminade (10-1) goes on the road to play Lutheran North on Friday at 7 p.m. Marquette (9-5) visits Eureka on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
