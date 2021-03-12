Recap: Chaminade topples Poplar Bluff

Tarris Reed Jr. had a game-high 25 points to lead Chaminade to a 69-55 win over Poplar Bluff Friday at Poplar Bluff.
Also finishing in double figures for Chaminade was Nilavan Daniels with 14 points.
Chaminade (21-1) will host Kickapoo on Friday, March 19 at 2 p.m.
