Recap: Chaminade triumphs over Ladue

-
Boys basketball district roundup: Jennings holds off Hazelwood East; U. City rolls to 58 second-half points
-
Thompson handles the pressure, makes free throw to lift Normandy past Whitfield in district opener
-
Moore and Hall muscle up to help McCluer North knock off rival McCluer
-
Boys basketball roundup: Ladue chops down Kirkwood; Fox upends Lindbergh
-
Belleville East stays unbeaten, stuns Edwardsville on Brown's half-court buzzer beater
Chaminade triumphed over visiting Ladue 78-27 Tuesday.
The leading scorers for Chaminade were Tarris Reed Jr. (19), Damien Mayo Jr. (15), Nilavan Daniels (11) and Nate Straughter (10).
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.