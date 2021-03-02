 Skip to main content
Recap: Chaminade triumphs over Ladue
Recap: Chaminade triumphs over Ladue

Chaminade triumphed over visiting Ladue 78-27 Tuesday.

The leading scorers for Chaminade were Tarris Reed Jr. (19), Damien Mayo Jr. (15), Nilavan Daniels (11) and Nate Straughter (10).

