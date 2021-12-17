Recap: Chaminade triumphs over Riverview Gardens

Chaminade triumphed over visiting Riverview Gardens 104-34 Friday.
The leading scorers for Chaminade were Nilavan Jotham Daniels (22), BJ Ward (17), Kendall Collins (14), Nate Straughter (12) and Filip Sinobad (11).
Chaminade (4-1) visits SLUH on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. Riverview Gardens (2-6) visits Edwardsville on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
