Recap: Chaminade triumphs over Trinity

Chaminade triumphed over visiting Trinity 77-36 Friday.
The leading scorers for Chaminade were Tarris Reed Jr. (23), Mark Jackson Jr (12), Damien Mayo Jr. (12) and Nate Straughter (11).
Chaminade (14-1) will host Hazelwood Central on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Trinity (0-15) goes on the road to play Vashon on Monday at 4 p.m.
