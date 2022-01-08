Recap: Chaminade triumphs over Yorkville Christian

The Red Devils were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on 15 of 28 shots. Other contributing scorers for Chaminade were Nilavan Jotham Daniels (25), BJ Ward (24), Filip Sinobad (14), Collin Perry (11) and Walt Straughter (10). Jaden Schutt led Yorkville Christian with 18 points, while Brayden Long finished with 10 and KJ Vasser added 10. The leading rebounder for Yorkville Christian was David Douglas Jr. (12)