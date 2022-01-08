Recap: Chaminade triumphs over Yorkville Christian

Nate Straughter notched 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead Chaminade over Yorkville Christian 103-59 Saturday at Highland.
The Red Devils were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on 15 of 28 shots. Other contributing scorers for Chaminade were Nilavan Jotham Daniels (25), BJ Ward (24), Filip Sinobad (14), Collin Perry (11) and Walt Straughter (10). Jaden Schutt led Yorkville Christian with 18 points, while Brayden Long finished with 10 and KJ Vasser added 10. The leading rebounder for Yorkville Christian was David Douglas Jr. (12)
Chaminade (7-3) hosts De Smet on Monday at 6 p.m.
