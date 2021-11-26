Recap: Champaign Centennial topples Belleville West

Champaign Centennial was sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on 10 of 16 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Champaign Centennial was Jack Young with 24 points. Daylen Byrd was the leading scorer for Belleville West with 21 points and Quincy Cotton added 11. The leading rebounder for Champaign Centennial was Jalen Coleman (9). The leading rebounder for Belleville West was Daylen Byrd (8)