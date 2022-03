The Blue Jays shot 62% (21 of 34) from the field, while Duchesne was 14 of 25 (56%). Patrick Farmer Jr. led Charleston with 22 points, while Rico Coleman finished with 13 and Ko'Terrion Owens added 13. Ethan Kissell led Duchesne with 17 points, while Cam Lee finished with 12 and Josh Baker-Mays added 11. The leading rebounder for Charleston was Rico Coleman (8).