Recap: Charleston topples DuBourg

Charleston toppled visiting DuBourg 74-61 Saturday.

Patrick Farmer Jr. was the leading scorer for Charleston with 22 points and Rico Coleman added 20. Dampier Evans led the way for DuBourg with 21 points and LeMond Shaw added 16.

