Recap: Chatham Glenwood tops Belleville West
0 comments

Recap: Chatham Glenwood tops Belleville West

  • 0
Subscribe: Just $3 for 3 months

Chatham Glenwood topped Belleville West 52-42 Friday at Centralia, Illinois.

Chatham Glenwood (5-1) plays at home against Alton on Tuesday, January 28 at 7 p.m. Belleville West (4-6) plays at home against Mundelein Carmel on Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/251. Collinsville (9-0) is idle.2. CBC (3-3) vs. Roosevelt (1-7) at SLUH, 10:30 a.m Thursday.3. Chaminade (3-0) is i…

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/201. Collinsville (8-0) def. Alton (5-2), 76-63 today.2. CBC (2-3) vs. Evansville Reitz at Evansville Bosse (Ind.), …

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/221. Collinsville (9-0) is idle.2. CBC (3-3) def. Evansville Reitz , 78-72 Saturday.3. Chaminade (3-0) vs. San Anton…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports