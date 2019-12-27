Recap: Chatham Glenwood tops Belleville West

Chatham Glenwood topped Belleville West 52-42 Friday at Centralia, Illinois.
Chatham Glenwood (5-1) plays at home against Alton on Tuesday, January 28 at 7 p.m. Belleville West (4-6) plays at home against Mundelein Carmel on Saturday at 8:30 a.m.
