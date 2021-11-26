 Skip to main content
Recap: Christ Our Rock gets by Marissa
Christ Our Rock outlasted visiting Marissa 62-59 in zero overtimes on Friday.

Myles Pryor led Christ Our Rock with 22 points and Ethan Pelts added 11. Garett Harrell was the leading scorer for Marissa with 16 points and Chase Hurst added 13.

Christ Our Rock (2-2) plays at home against Lebanon, Illinois on Saturday, December 11 at 5 p.m. Marissa (1-3) plays at home against Lebanon, Illinois on Friday, December 17 at 6 p.m.

