Recap: Christopher handily defeats New Athens
Recap: Christopher handily defeats New Athens

Christopher handily defeated visiting New Athens 65-41 Friday.

Gannon Birkner led the way for New Athens with 23 points and Codey Boone added 11.

New Athens (8-8) plays at Valle Catholic on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

