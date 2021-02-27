 Skip to main content
Recap: Civic Memorial beats Wood River
Sam Buckley had 13 points and 12 rebounds to propel Civic Memorial over visiting Wood River 61-43 Saturday.

Also finishing in double figures for Civic Memorial were Logan Turbyfill (22) and Trey Hall (11).

Civic Memorial (1-9) hosts Waterloo on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Wood River (6-6) goes on the road to play Maryville Christian on Monday at 6 p.m.

