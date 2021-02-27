Recap: Civic Memorial beats Wood River

Sam Buckley had 13 points and 12 rebounds to propel Civic Memorial over visiting Wood River 61-43 Saturday.
-
Belleville East stays unbeaten, stuns Edwardsville on Brown's half-court buzzer beater
-
Boys basketball roundup: Ladue chops down Kirkwood; Fox upends Lindbergh
-
New Haven comes up short in district final loss to Wellsville
-
Top 10 schedule, results
-
Lift For Life boys make history by rallying past DuBourg for first district crown
Also finishing in double figures for Civic Memorial were Logan Turbyfill (22) and Trey Hall (11).
Civic Memorial (1-9) hosts Waterloo on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Wood River (6-6) goes on the road to play Maryville Christian on Monday at 6 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.