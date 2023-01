Sam Buckley had a game-high 27 points to lead Civic Memorial to a 70-63 win over Hillsboro, Illinois Tuesday at Litchfield.

Also finishing in double figures for Civic Memorial were Adam Ogden (10) and Manny Silva (10). Will Christian was the leading scorer for Hillsboro, Illinois with 26 points and Mitchell Lowe added 13.

Civic Memorial (10-11) travels to Triad on Friday, January 27 at 7:30 p.m. Hillsboro, Illinois (9-7) will host Gillespie on Friday, January 27 at 7:30 p.m.