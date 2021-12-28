Recap: Civic Memorial gets by Freeburg

Civic Memorial got by Freeburg 56-53 Tuesday at Columbia.
Lane Otten led Freeburg with 18 points, while Caleb Weber finished with 16 and Cole Stuart added 10. The leading rebounder for Freeburg was Lane Otten (12)
Civic Memorial (2-11) plays at home against Piasa Southwestern at 5 p.m today. Freeburg (7-5) travels to Columbia at 6:30 p.m today.
