Recap: Civic Memorial handily defeats Ramsey
0 comments

Recap: Civic Memorial handily defeats Ramsey

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢

Civic Memorial handily defeated visiting Ramsey 55-32 Monday.

Trey Hall was the leading scorer for Civic Memorial with 18 points. Kendall Adermann led Ramsey with 16 points.

Civic Memorial (5-11) visits Pana on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports