Recap: Civic Memorial handily defeats Ramsey

Civic Memorial handily defeated visiting Ramsey 55-32 Monday.
Trey Hall was the leading scorer for Civic Memorial with 18 points. Kendall Adermann led Ramsey with 16 points.
Civic Memorial (5-11) visits Pana on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Civic Memorial handily defeated visiting Ramsey 55-32 Monday.
Trey Hall was the leading scorer for Civic Memorial with 18 points. Kendall Adermann led Ramsey with 16 points.
Civic Memorial (5-11) visits Pana on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.