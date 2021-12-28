Recap: Civic Memorial topples Piasa Southwestern

Civic Memorial toppled visiting Piasa Southwestern 48-34 Tuesday.
Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for the Piasa Birds. Piasa Southwestern could only hit on zero of two, while the Eagles made 13 of 26. Aslan Henderson led Civic Memorial with 10 points.
Civic Memorial (2-11) will host Mater Dei on Tuesday, January 4 at 7:30 p.m. Piasa Southwestern (3-9) plays at Freeburg on Saturday, January 8 at 3:30 p.m.
