Recap: Clayton beats Parkway South

The Greyhounds shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on six of 15 shots. The leading scorers for Clayton were Soren Steinbecker (16), Eric Lytle (14), DeCarlos Brown (13) and Ethan Fauss (13). Evan Renz led Parkway South with 13 points and Jaylen Calloway added 11. The leading rebounder for Clayton was Eric Lytle (8).