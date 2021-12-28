Recap: Clayton beats Parkway South

Clayton beat Parkway South 66-48 Tuesday at MICDS.
-
The Greyhounds shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on six of 15 shots. The leading scorers for Clayton were Soren Steinbecker (16), Eric Lytle (14), DeCarlos Brown (13) and Ethan Fauss (13). Evan Renz led Parkway South with 13 points and Jaylen Calloway added 11. The leading rebounder for Clayton was Eric Lytle (8).
Clayton (4-5) plays at home against University City on Tuesday, January 18 at 5:45 p.m. Parkway South (3-5) goes on the road to play Summit on Wednesday, January 5 at 7 p.m.
