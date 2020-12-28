 Skip to main content
Recap: Clayton breezes by Parkway Central
Clayton breezed by Parkway Central 60-39 Monday at Liberty (Wentzville).

Christian Pollard was the leading scorer for Parkway Central with 9 points.

Clayton (1-1) hosts Parkway South on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Parkway Central (3-4) plays at Liberty (Wentzville) on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

