Recap: Clayton handily defeats Affton

Clayton got double-doubles from Ethan Fauss (20 points, 11 rebounds) and Eli Fauss (23 points, 11 rebounds) defeating visiting Affton 70-45 Monday.
The Greyhounds shot 60% (25 of 42) from the field, while Affton was 12 of 26 (46%). Also finishing in double figures for Clayton was Santana Bolden with 10 points. Sean LaRose was the leading scorer for Affton with 23 points. The other leading rebounder for Clayton was Luke Stipanovich (8).
Clayton (7-10) hosts Francis Howell North on Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. Affton (7-11) travels to Medicine and Bioscience on Tuesday at 6 p.m.