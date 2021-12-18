Recap: Clayton rolls past Francis Howell North

Clayton rolled past visiting Francis Howell North 68-41 Saturday.
Paul Campoverde led Francis Howell North with 15 points and Ryan Murdock added 13.
Clayton (3-4) plays at home against University City on Tuesday, January 18 at 5:45 p.m. Francis Howell North (1-7) hosts Parkway West on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
