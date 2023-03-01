Recap: Clayton slips past Hazelwood East StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Mar 1, 2023 Mar 1, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ethan Fauss posted 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead Clayton past Hazelwood East 48-47 Wednesday at Hazelwood East.Clayton (15-11) travels to De Smet on Friday at 6:30 p.m. 0 Comments Tags 03-01-2023 Sports Carpentry STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Pinckneyville holds off Columbia down stretch in 2A regional title game SPARTA, Ill. — Senior Pearson Launius waited for this moment his whole career with the Pinckneyville Panthers. Breese Central knocks off rival Mater Dei to claim 2A Nashville Regional crown NASHVILLE, Ill. — Mason Shubert has heard those magic words from his father time and time again. East St. Louis gets gritty Class 3A sectional semifinal win at Centralia CENTRALIA, Ill. — East St. Louis senior Macaleab Rich can be a little stubborn at times. Missouri boys basketball postseason roundup: Lutheran North, Principia reach quarterfinals Roundup of Missouri boys basketball postseason games based on stats reported by each team. O'Fallon overcomes deficit in fourth, beats Belleville East for 4A regional title O’FALLON, Ill. — In a game that could’ve just as easily gone the other way, O’Fallon’s Isaiah Camper was the difference.