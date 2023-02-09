The Greyhounds were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on nine of 20 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Clayton were Santana Bolden (16) and Eli Fauss (12). Ryan Murdock was the leading scorer for Francis Howell North with 21 points and Elijah Bollinger added 17. The leading rebounder for Clayton was Ethan Fauss (9). The leading rebounder for Francis Howell North was Ryan Murdock (15)