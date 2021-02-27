Recap: Clayton triumphs over Gateway STEM

Clayton cruised to a 63-30 win over visiting Gateway STEM Saturday.
DeCarlos Brown led Clayton with 16 points, while Curtis Smith finished with 16 and Ethan Fauss added 12. The leading rebounder for Clayton was DeCarlos Brown (9).
Clayton (5-16) plays at University City on Monday at 5 p.m.
