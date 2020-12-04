 Skip to main content
Recap: Clopton breezes by Bowling Green
Clopton breezed by Bowling Green 53-34 Friday at Montgomery County.

Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for the Bobcats. Bowling Green could only hit on two of seven, while the Hawks made 17 of 23. Gabre Hill led Clopton with 12 points, while Zakk Eivins finished with 10 and Daniel Harvey added 10. Brayden Heidecker led Bowling Green with 8 points.

Clopton (1-1) visits Hermann on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Bowling Green (0-4) travels to North Callaway on Thursday, February 18 at 7 p.m.

