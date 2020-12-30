 Skip to main content
Recap: Clopton defeats Orchard Farm
Clopton defeated visiting Orchard Farm 69-64 Wednesday.

The leading scorers for Orchard Farm were Brady Wolf (22), Tyler Spaeth (16), Joseph McLaurin (10) and Bryce Westerfield (10).

Clopton (3-1) hosts Mark Twain on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Orchard Farm (3-3) plays at home against Carnahan on Saturday at 2 p.m.

