Recap: Clopton edges Winfield
Recap: Clopton edges Winfield

Clopton edged Winfield 51-49 Saturday at Bowling Green.

Missed free throws factored heavily into the Warriors loss to the Hawks. The Warriors made only 4-9 (44 percent), while the Hawks connected on 13 of 25. Gabre Hill led Clopton with 14 points and Zakk Eivins added 12. DJ Gillespie led Winfield with 17 points, while Kannon Schutte finished with 12 and Seth Wilder added 11.

Clopton (8-3) goes on the road to play Montgomery County on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Winfield (12-5) plays at home against St. Charles on Friday at 7 p.m.

