Recap: Clopton handily defeats Elsberry

Clopton handily defeated visiting Elsberry 69-45 Tuesday.
Gabre Hill led Clopton with 24 points, while Zakk Eivins finished with 15 and Mason Street added 14. Eli Gladney led the way for Elsberry with 9 points.
Clopton (6-3) will host North Callaway on Thursday at 5 p.m. Elsberry (4-7) will host Van-Far on Thursday at 5 p.m.
